Navi Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Booked After Minor Allegedly Drives Car Off Parsik Hill Onto Belapur-Uran Railway Tracks

The Honda City landed between the Belapur-Uran railway tracks after plunging from Parsik Hill, injuring the teenage driver | FPJ Photos: Farooq Syed

Navi Mumbai, September 26, 2026: An 18-year-old man has been booked by CBD police for allegedly allowing his 17-year-old friend to drive a Honda City that later plunged around 70 feet from Parsik Hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks, leaving the minor seriously injured on Thursday evening.

Police Probe Car Purchase

Prima facie, police said they found during the investigation that the minor had allegedly purchased the car for Rs 1.90 lakh using the documents of his 18-year-old friend, Pranav Gavhane, a Sanpada resident. Gavhane allegedly facilitated the transaction despite the minor not being legally authorised to drive.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on Thursday near the Vishwanath Maharaj Samadhi Memorial Temple on Parsik Hill. The minor allegedly lost control of the car near the tunnel close to CBD Belapur railway station, following which the vehicle plunged onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks. He was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

A major accident was averted as the car landed between the two tracks instead of falling onto the overhead electrical wires. However, the vehicle had to be removed from the tracks, disrupting local train services on the Belapur-Uran route for around two-and-a-half to three hours.

Minor Allegedly Used Friend’s Documents

During the investigation, police found that the minor, a resident of Turbhe village, had allegedly paid Rs 1.90 lakh to a car dealer to purchase the 2010 Honda City. As he was underage, he allegedly used Gavhane's documents to complete the transaction.

Police said Gavhane had not even seen the car, despite his documents being used for the purchase. He allegedly allowed the minor to take possession of the vehicle and drive it.

“Since the minor was not legally authorised to drive, we are investigating the role of the person who helped him obtain the vehicle and allowed him to drive it. We are also verifying the circumstances of the purchase and how the minor arranged the money,” a CBD police officer said. The minor sustained injuries to his hand and head and was discharged on Friday.

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Police Probe Family’s Role

Police are also investigating whether the minor's parents or other family members were aware of the purchase and how he managed to arrange Rs 1.90 lakh.

Further investigation is underway.

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