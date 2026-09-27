‘No Votes Have Been Stolen’: CM Fadnavis Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Amid SIR Row, Says ‘His Mind Has Been Stolen’ | VIDEO |

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reacted to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row involving the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that no votes have been stolen, taking a sharp dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi

Addressing media reporters earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that Gandhi’s “mind has been stolen”. “I would like to urge the Prime Minister to form a committee to retrieve and return his mind to him, so that he might speak in the nation's interest, speaking what is right and truthful,” he added.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "...Let me state this very clearly: no votes have been stolen. It is Rahul Gandhi’s mind that has been stolen. I would like to urge the Prime Minister to form a committee to retrieve and return his mind to him, so that he… pic.twitter.com/0RJn1Ymqmm — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Referring to the SIR process in West Bengal, Fadnavis said, “In the West Bengal elections, there were at least 15 constituencies where, despite a significant drop in votes attributed to the SIR process, the TMC emerged victorious. If the SIR process resulted in the exclusion of anti-BJP votes, how did the TMC manage to win?”

Fadnavis on SIR process

Speaking about the SIR process, Fadnavis said every political party can appoint a Booth Level Agent (BLA) at every polling station. He said these agents have the authority to raise objections regarding every single page and every single name on the voter list.

“If an incorrect name has been included, you can object; if someone's name is missing, you can object. Yet, you do nothing because you know the process is functioning correctly,” he added.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have been saying all along that even though Rahul Gandhi displays the Constitution, his plan, his modus operandi, is different. He aims to discredit constitutional institutions and sow doubts in the public mind,… pic.twitter.com/1gzAuAUlmQ — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

Further escalating his attack on Gandhi, Fadnavis said, “I have been saying all along that even though Rahul Gandhi displays the Constitution, his plan, his modus operandi, is different. He aims to discredit constitutional institutions and sow doubts in the public mind, effectively eroding trust in these bodies. The goal is to create a state of anarchy and then foster the perception that the democratic system established by the Constitution cannot deliver justice, ultimately steering the entire system toward a communist model.”

Referring to the press conference held by the Election Commission regarding the SIR row, Fadnavis said the allegations made by Gandhi were false and had been completely exposed after the members stated that decisions were taken collectively and unanimously.

Indian Express investigation on SIR

Fadnavis's remarks come after an Indian Express investigation reported that more than 13 crore names were excluded from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and Union Territories during the SIR exercise.

The investigation also reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months concerning various steps taken by the poll panel. The objections reportedly covered issues including the addition, deletion and restoration of voters, appeals against decisions and access to electoral-roll databases.

Following the Indian Express report, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has faced criticism from several opposition leaders and citizens, including Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha launched an attack on CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the country's electoral framework has been compromised.

Rahul Gandhi also sought to establish a political and historical rationale to support his allegation that election outcomes in India are being systematically manipulated in favour of the ruling party.

Election Commission's response

Amid the SIR row, the Election Commission has maintained that differences during internal deliberations are normal and that final decisions were taken unanimously during the process. Reports citing the poll panel have said that all three Election Commissioners approved the decisions, including those relating to the SIR exercise.

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