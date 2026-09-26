 SIR Controversy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Vivek Joshi As EC Issues Key Clarifications
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SIR Controversy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Vivek Joshi As EC Issues Key Clarifications

CEC Gyanesh Kumar met Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in New Delhi amid reports of differences within the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The EC later issued a statement clarifying key issues related to voter enrolment, SIR timelines and reports of internal concerns.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
SIR Controversy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Vivek Joshi As EC Issues Key Clarifications
SIR Controversy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Meets Sukhbir Singh Sandhu & Vivek Joshi As EC Issues Key Clarifications | X @ECISVEEP

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar held a meeting with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Saturday, amid controversy surrounding reports of differences within the Election Commission (EC) over decisions concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting comes days after media reports claimed that Sandhu and Joshi had, on multiple occasions, expressed reservations over certain decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise. The issue has triggered political and legal scrutiny of the functioning of the poll panel.

Following the meeting, the EC issued a press note outlining several decisions concerning the SIR process and the commission's internal functioning. It also clarified its position on a letter reportedly sent by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary.

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The September 26 statement, accompanied by a photograph of all three Election Commission members, addressed three key matters: the process for enrolling new voters, extending the timelines for the ongoing SIR exercise, and concerns raised in a September 23 report by The Indian Express.

The latest developments come as the EC continues to oversee the electoral-roll revision exercise, while questions surrounding the internal decision-making process of the commission remain under scrutiny.

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