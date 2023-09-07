Palghar: Tempo Transporting Branded Liquor Worth ₹1 Lakh To Gujarat Seized By Police

Representative Image

Palghar: A tempo illegally transporting branded liquor worth over ₹1 lakh has been seized by Talasari police.

As per reports, the tempo, going towards Gujarat on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway, tried to evade the police checkpoint but was soon intercepted after a chase. The liquor was illegally being transported from Dadra Nagar Haveli.

In a separate incident, police held 24-year-old man with banned tobacco products

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district allegedly with banned tobacco products worth ₹12.17 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Idris Kachlia, a resident of Wada. was held by the Crime Branch on September 4 on a tip off that banned tobacco products were stocked in his godown, the official said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions and Food and Drug Administration regulations, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Wada police is probing the case further, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

