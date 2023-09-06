Over 54,000 Applications Received For 991 Seats In Palghar Zilla Parishad | File Photo

Palghar: Between August 5 to 25, around 54,635 applications were received online for 991 seats across 30 different Group C categories in Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP). The applications will be scrutinised for document verification, followed by a written exam for eligible candidates.

The recruitment process is estimated to be completed in two months while the recruitment for Talathi and other revenue posts is delayed due to PESA rules and ongoing litigation. The recruitment aims to strengthen the implementation of programs, hampered due to 35-40% of the staff working on a contract-basis.

