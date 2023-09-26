 Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

GD Tiwari, a hardcore Congress worker, represented the Palghar Taluka and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Adv GD Tiwari | File pic

Palghar: Senior Advocate, social activist and president of Sonopant Dandekar Sikshan Mandali Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari alias GD Tiwari (age 82), resident of Palghar died on Sept 26 due to illness.

GD Tiwari started his legal practice in Palghar in 1966. He was one of the first set of lawyers who started civil practice in Palghar. He started a fortnightly newspaper in the name of Palghar Vartahar in 1974.

Who was GD Tiwari?

GD Tiwari, a hardcore Congress worker represented the Palghar Taluka and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He continued his duty as founder president till date of Pratik Seva Mandal since 1990 which runs a school for special disabled children in Palghar.

GD Tiwari took over as the president of Sonopant Dandekar Shikshan Mandali in 2004 which runs a Sonopant Dandekar College which has over 50 programs with 15000 plus students.

GD Tiwari had penned four books and had received many awards.

Read Also
Palghar: Former MLA Rajaram Nathu Ozare Passes Away
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police Book Auto Rickshaw Driver for Alleged Molestation

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police Book Auto Rickshaw Driver for Alleged Molestation

Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Mumbai: After SC’s Directives, Shops & Establishments Put Up Marathi Sign Boards ‘To Benefit...

Mumbai: After SC’s Directives, Shops & Establishments Put Up Marathi Sign Boards ‘To Benefit...

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins

Mumbai News: NHRC Issues Advisory To Centre & State To Ensure Welfare Of Transgenders

Mumbai News: NHRC Issues Advisory To Centre & State To Ensure Welfare Of Transgenders