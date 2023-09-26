Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Adv GD Tiwari | File pic

Palghar: Senior Advocate, social activist and president of Sonopant Dandekar Sikshan Mandali Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari alias GD Tiwari (age 82), resident of Palghar died on Sept 26 due to illness.

GD Tiwari started his legal practice in Palghar in 1966. He was one of the first set of lawyers who started civil practice in Palghar. He started a fortnightly newspaper in the name of Palghar Vartahar in 1974.

Who was GD Tiwari?

GD Tiwari, a hardcore Congress worker represented the Palghar Taluka and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He continued his duty as founder president till date of Pratik Seva Mandal since 1990 which runs a school for special disabled children in Palghar.

GD Tiwari took over as the president of Sonopant Dandekar Shikshan Mandali in 2004 which runs a Sonopant Dandekar College which has over 50 programs with 15000 plus students.

GD Tiwari had penned four books and had received many awards.

