 Palghar: Former MLA Rajaram Nathu Ozare Passes Away
Palghar: Former MLA Rajaram Nathu Ozare Passes Away

Ozare was elected from the Dahanu Legislative Assembly, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, in 2009.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Rajaram Nathu Ozare | FPJ

He was elected from the Dahanu Legislative Assembly, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, in 2009.

Ozare's political career

Ozare had secured victory with a margin of 16,180 votes as a candidate from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), defeating the Nationalist Congress Party candidate. However, during the 2014 legislative elections, his son contested the election as an independent candidate, leading to Rajaram Ozare's expulsion from the CPI(M).

article-image

