Palghar: Former MLA Rajaram Nathu Ozare Passes Away

Rajaram Nathu Ozare | FPJ

Palghar: Former MLA Rajaram Nathu Ozare passed away due to illness on September 21. He was elected from the Dahanu Legislative Assembly, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, in 2009.

Ozare's political career

Ozare had secured victory with a margin of 16,180 votes as a candidate from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), defeating the Nationalist Congress Party candidate. However, during the 2014 legislative elections, his son contested the election as an independent candidate, leading to Rajaram Ozare's expulsion from the CPI(M).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)