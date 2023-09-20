Palghar: Religion No bar For Worshipping Ganpati Bappa | FPJ

Palghar: Percy Bharda, along with his family members, the fourth-generation Parsi family residing in Dahanu has been worshiping Lord Ganesha since 2000. Three other Parsi and Irani families, who are also the worshipers do their Ganesh idol Pran Pratistapana in the house of a priest Rajendra Joshi, a resident of Gholvad as they find it difficult to maintain the sanctity of the deity at their place. Joshi’s family has been worshipping Ganesha for the last six decades.

Bharda’s family

Bharda’s family settled in Dahanu some 400 years ago. The family, influenced by the Maharashtrian culture, prompted Bharda to start worshipping Ganesha by doing Pran Pratistapana in his residence for the last 22 years. This year, the Bharda family is actively involved in the worship of the lord in the last two days.

To maintain the sanctity of the worship the Bharda family maintains a pure vegetarian diet a week before Ganesh Chaturthi. The family members are well conversant in Marathi which helps them to recite Ganesh Aarti. Bharda knows Ganesh Stotra which he recites during his daily worship.

The female members of the Bharda family actively participate in preparing the offerings and Prasad. Ukadiche Modak, Kheer Puri, Valache Bhirde, Batata Bhaji and Varan Bhat are all genuine Maharashtrian cuisine prepared by his family members as offerings to the Lord during this festival. Many of his non-community members come to his residence to worship the deity.

Parsi-Irani residents of Gholvad, Khodadad Behram Irani and Sharukh Firojbhai Irani families have been doing Ganapati Pran Pratishatapna at Rajendra Joshi's house for over 50 years as they find it difficult to maintain sanctity at their residences. Donesh Irani has been following the same tradition for the last five years.

The Parsi-Irani came to the Dahanu-Gholvad area some 300-400 years ago. These families have accepted few traditions of locals in this duration. All these Parsi-Irani devotees come to Joshi's residence for Aarti and other important rituals during the festival.