Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out During Ganpati Visarjan; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Wednesday (September 20). The couple marked Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid much fanfare on Tuesday.

Shilpa, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty were spotted as they stepped out of their home for Ganpati Visarjan. Raj and his son Viaan Raj Kundra twinned in pink kurtas.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Shilpa is seen dancing her heart out during the visarjan. Later, Raj is also seen joining her and grooving to the beats of dhol. He also flaunted his special mask as he stepped out.

Check out the video here:

Shilpa looked gorgeous in a pink traditional saree. She also wore a special yellow blouse which has 'Sukhee' written on it. The actress is gearing up for the release of Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila and Chaitanya Chaudhary. It is all set to hit the big screens on September 22.

Shilpa and her family members have been welcoming Lord Ganesha at their home for several years now. Every year, the actress herself takes the idol home amid much fanfare and is even seen dancing to the beats of dhol.

On Tuesday, several B-Town celebrities like Riteish-Genelia, Govinda, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and others, visited Shilpa and Raj's residence to seek blessings from Bappa.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born in 2012 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.