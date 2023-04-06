Palghar records 1st Covid death in one year as 56-yr-old with comorbidity succumbs to disease | Picture for representation

Palghar: A 56-year-old lady with comorbidity succumbs to COVID. This is the first death of a patient in the Palghar Rural district due to COVID after one year. With the increase in active COVID cases to 77 the health department has geared up to deal with the situation.

A lady from the Valave-Mahagaon area in Boisar (Palghar Taluka) with comorbidity was referred to the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) on April 5. The patient died in a short span after admission. According to Doctors, the patient may not have been early detected for COVID. This Covid death in Palghar Rural district is registered almost after a year as the last recorded COVID death was on Mar 28, 2022.

77 active cases in district

The number of active COVID patients has started to rise from the fourth week of March. The rise in daily number of patients has recently jumped to double digits with 77 active patients as on April 5 in the entire Palghar district which includes Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC). Both Palghar Rural district (excluding VVMC) and VVMC have recorded 56 patients each in the last 13 days.

The health department has geared up to deal with the increasing number of COVID patients. Civil Surgeon of Palghar District Dr Sanjay Bodade said that the Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) has started in Palghar and a Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) is setup ready at TIMA Hospital in Boisar to deal with serious patients and patients with comorbidities.

One patient with COVID was referred to Mumbai early this week.