 India records over 5,300 new COVID-19 infections, active cases cross 25,000 mark
According to official data, India has recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,30,929.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Representative | Pixabay

India has reported an increase of around 1,000 coronavirus infections in the daily COVID-19 count, with more than 5,300 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data received by the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

With this, the country's active COVID-19 caseload has increased by nearly 2,400 cases to 25,587. Kerala has the most active COVID-19 cases of any Indian state, with 8,229, followed by Maharashtra with 3,874.

India records 6 deaths in last 24 hours

According to official data, India has recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,30,929. However, a total of 2,826 people recovered from coronavirus infections in a single day.

With an increase in COVID cases, scientists believe that XBB.1.16 is the COVID-19 variant responsible for the current surge. Scientists believe that people in India have developed hybrid immunity. (due to vaccination and natural infection).

The ministry advised state governments to examine the situation of COVID-19 at the micro level (districts and sub-districts) and maintain focus on the implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective COVID-19 management, thereby ensuring effective compliance.

Read Also
Mumbai: More than 50% city COVID cases in ICU
