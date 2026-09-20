Palghar PWD Under Scanner As ₹73 Lakh Allegedly Diverted Through Altered Records | File Pic

Palghar: An alleged financial irregularity involving ₹73.13 lakh has been reported in the Jawhar division of the Public Works Department (PWD), with an inquiry pointing to alleged changes in official records through which payments meant for works awarded to educated unemployed engineers were made to a private contractor.



The disputed amount was subsequently deposited back into the government account in the first week of September, according to information available in connection with the inquiry.



The matter came to light during an inquiry into alleged irregularities in works executed under the PWD’s Thane Circle. According to a communication from the Palghar Superintendent of Police to the department, the inquiry was assigned to Assistant Police Inspector Malhar Thorat of Palghar police.



According to the inquiry findings cited in the police communication, seven works covered by agreement numbers 331, 332, 334, 335, 336, 337 and 344 for 2014-15 had been awarded in the names of educated unemployed engineers and recorded in the Jawhar PWD’s B-1 register.





The inquiry reportedly found that when payments were processed on March 31, 2019, changes were made to the records and the payments were shown as being made to Jijau Construction, Vikramgad, instead of the original contractors.



The inquiry committee reportedly noted changes in the online cashbook, cashbook and other documents, with a total of ₹73,13,884 being transferred to the company.



Following the inquiry, the Jawhar PWD’s response reportedly indicated that the preliminary findings pointed to a diversion of government funds through payments to Jijau Construction instead of the original contractors.



Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, in a letter dated August 28, directed the Executive Engineer of the Jawhar division to lodge a formal complaint with Jawhar police and initiate legal action in connection with the findings.





Executive Engineer Sanjay Dongre said the department had sought guidance and an opinion from Siddharth Tambe, Superintending Engineer, PWD Thane Circle, regarding further legal action.



The circumstances surrounding the original payment, the subsequent recovery of the amount and the responsibility of the officials or contractors concerned are subject to further inquiry.



According to information related to the case, the works had received administrative approval in 2014-15, while the works were reportedly charged in 2015-16. The payments remained pending despite the department having funds available for clearing the bills.



It was subsequently alleged that pages in the relevant bill files had been altered or replaced and that payments were made in the name of another company instead of the original contractors.





Vikramgad MLA Harishchandra Bhoye has sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged financial irregularities involving Jijau Construction Company, Jijau Road Builder Pvt Ltd and Ovi Construction Company under the PWD’s Thane Circle.



Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik said that if funds were withdrawn after improper alterations were made to official bill files, the matter should be treated as a financial irregularity and investigated, even if the amount has subsequently been returned.



Naik has reportedly instructed the PWD Superintending Engineer to initiate the appropriate complaint process and directed the district administration to examine any delay in taking action.



Further action in the matter will depend on the outcome of the departmental and police processes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/