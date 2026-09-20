Burglars Strike In Virar’s Kolhapur Gaon Amid Gauri-Ganpati Festivities, Escape With ₹1–2 Lakh Cash & Silver Chain | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Virar: Amid the ongoing Gauri-Ganpati festivities, a daring theft has been reported from Virar, where burglars allegedly broke into a house in a densely populated residential area and fled with cash and a silver chain.

The incident took place at night in Kolhapur Gaon, Virar West. An old family house belonging to Samsung Murzlo and his family is located in the Kolhapur Wadi area. The family currently resides in Vasai and visits the old house only once or twice a month.

The theft came to light in the morning when neighbours noticed that the house had been broken into and informed the family.

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According to the information available, the thieves broke the lock of the main door and entered the house. They then broke open the locks of two cupboards in the bedroom and allegedly stole cash estimated at ₹1–2 lakh and a silver chain.

After ransacking the house, the burglars reportedly escaped through the rear side of the property.

As the theft took place in a populated village area, fear has spread among local residents. Villagers have demanded that the police increase patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents.

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