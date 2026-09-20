Ganeshotsav Dispute: MP Sanjay Raut Alleges Police Misconduct At Colaba Mandal; Seeks Impartial Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday levelled allegations against DCP Traffic South Zone Hemraj Rajput, accusing him of threatening the organisers of a Ganesh mandal in Colaba.

Raut raises concerns over DCP

According to a letter written by Raut to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, dated September 20, 2026, concerns were raised over the alleged conduct of DCP Rajput at the Balgopal Mitra Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal located at 3, Pasta Lane, Colaba.

Raut claimed that despite the mandal having valid municipal permissions to host the Ganeshotsav at the location, Rajput allegedly verbally abused and intimidated the mandal’s organisers and devotees.

In the letter, which Raut also posted on X, he stated that he had visited the pandal on Friday, where the organisers and workers told him that Rajput had visited the spot, allegedly threatened the office-bearers, abused them and harassed women present there. Raut further claimed that the officer allegedly snatched their mobile phones. Raut also stated that a video recording of the alleged incident is available.

Allegations over political motive

In his letter, Raut further alleged that DCP Rajput may have acted out of anger because the mandal’s president, Prasanna Pandey, is a social activist who did not support Makarand Narvekar during the municipal elections. He also claimed that the mandal was being targeted while other local organisers were allowed to continue their Ganeshotsav activities without similar interference.

“This picture is shocking. There is proper permission for the Ganeshotsav Mandal and this festival has been happening at the same place for many years. Why should DCP Rajput create such an atmosphere of terror? What politics and political person is behind it?” Raut questioned in his letter.

Raut further claimed that the office-bearers of the mandal continue to live in fear of DCP Rajput and are concerned that he “might go to any extent”.

Raut seeks impartial inquiry

Through his letter, Raut requested the Mumbai Police Commissioner to order an impartial inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action based on the findings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/