Vinayak Raut Targets BVA, BJP At Shiv Sena's ₹5.55 Lakh Dahi Handi In Virar | X - Vinayakrauts

Virar: Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut launched a scathing attack on the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the ruling BJP while attending a massive Dahi Handi event in Virar, organised by Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearer Vivek Pawar.

Featuring a prize purse of ₹5,55,555, the high-profile celebration marked the organiser's inaugural year.

Raut targets BVA, BJP

Addressing the gathering, Raut targeted BVA chief Hitendram Thakur, claiming the party's influence in the region has significantly eroded.

Raut stated that BVA's control over the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) remains purely nominal. He alleged the party is forced to rely on the BJP and the Urban Development Department, stripping them of their former political clout.

Pointing out severe obstacles in local administration, Raut accused the government of deliberately hampering development in Vasai-Virar.

He slammed the administration for corruption in pothole repairs and garbage management, adding that poor road conditions across Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune, and Palghar are causing immense hardship to commuters.

Allegations over local politics

Raut accused local BJP MPs and MLAs of prioritising kickbacks and personal gain over public welfare.

He further alleged that internal rift has divided the party into competing factions under Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Devendra Fadnavis.

Expressing concern over Palghar district, Raut claimed local lands are being swallowed under the guise of social development to build a "Fourth Mumbai," effectively ceding the region's interests to Gujarat.

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Opposition to smart meters

Terming smart electricity meters a conspiracy to loot the public, the Shiv Sena leader called for a state-wide agitation against their installation.

Raut alleged that the delays in civic panel elections are part of a deliberate BJP strategy to suppress the local administration and eventually install its own mayor in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

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