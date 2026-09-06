Dahi Handi 2026: Total 376 Govindas Injured Across Mumbai; 37 Still Under Treatment, 286 Discharged |

Mumbai: A total of 376 Govindas were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai as the city once again witnessed the festival being celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal.

376 Govindas injured

According to reports, the injured Govindas were taken to hospitals for treatment. Of the 376 injured participants, 53 are still admitted to hospitals, 37 are currently undergoing treatment separately, while 286 were discharged after receiving medical care.

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The reports further stated that the injured Govindas were rushed to government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals for treatment, including KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital, Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, HBT Trauma Care Centre, V. Desai Hospital and BDBA Hospital.

Further updates on the condition of the patients receiving medical treatment are awaited.

Dahi Handi festivities across Mumbai

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai once again came alive with Dahi Handi festivities, with celebrations taking place across several parts of the city. Large crowds were seen gathered to watch Govinda teams attempt to break handis suspended high above the ground.

During Dahi Handi celebrations, Govinda teams form multi-tiered human pyramids to reach and break earthen pots traditionally filled with curd, milk or butter, recreating an episode associated with Lord Krishna's childhood.

Participants and spectators were seen dancing and cheering at venues across Mumbai as the city marked Krishna Janmashtami with festive fervour.

Two deaths reported

Amid the celebrations, two people were reportedly killed in separate incidents. According to reports, one of the deceased was a seven-year-old child, while the other was a 34-year-old man.

The deceased have been identified as Rudra Kadam (7) and Swapnil Sadanand Navar (34). They were residents of Malad and Ghansoli, respectively, and reportedly died during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

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