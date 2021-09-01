Palghar: One held with drugs worth Rs 6.67 lakh in Valiv

Police have seized brown sugar and charas collectively worth Rs 6.67 lakh and arrested one person in this connection here in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police's crime branch raided a locality in Valiv area here on Monday. They nabbed a person, identified as Abdulla Alimulla Chowdhary, and seized the drugs from his possession, a police release said.

The police also seized Rs 3.22 lakh cash from the accused and registered a case against him under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The crime branch team was trying to find out from where the accused procured the drugs and to whom he intended to sell them, the release said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:39 AM IST