As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rise, BMC to conduct ground level survey in all 24 wards

Taking note of the recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as a preventive measure, is all set to conduct a ground level survey in all the 24 municipal wards.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said he will conduct ward visits in his jurisdiction to check the Covid-19 preparedness. He said he will also study the facts behind the recent surge. While Kakani is the in-charge of western suburbs, the eastern suburbs fall under assistant municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, while the island city is under assistant municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Kakani said the survey will start from the eastern suburbs on Wednesday, moving towards western suburbs and the island city. “We are expecting to finish the survey by this week so as to analyse the situation and get ready at the earliest,” Kakani told the Free Press Journal. Earlier this year, a similar strategy was followed.

“By visiting the wards, we will get a clearer picture of the beds and medical infrastructure available at the local level. The pattern of spread also needs to be understood so that we can amend our guidelines,” said Kakani.

A senior civic official said the survey will help them to focus on the strengths and weaknesses of every ward. “Right now all the ward officers are working in their own capacity; the survey will give the right direction,” the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:18 AM IST