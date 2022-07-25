Palghar: Nine students suffer injuries after taxi meets with an accident with bike; watch video

screengrab of the video |

Nine school children suffered injuries after the school van met with an accident with a bike in Palghar. The accident was captured on camera and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The time of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The locals who were nearby the spot when the accident took place rushed to help those in the vehicle.

The video shows the speeding car first crashing the trees at the corner of the street and then flipped off the road. The people nearby immediately rushed to help.