Palghar News: Sena Factions Clash Over Palghar Nominated Councilor Seats

Both the factions, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) have staked a claim on the two nominated councilor seats in Palghar Nagarparishad. The secretary of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) had issued a letter of removal of the leader of the councilors of Shiv Sena Kailas Mhatre which took a dramatic turn to the election process.

The opposition objected and the hearing of both sides was held in front of the District Collector who is expected to give a verdict to the presiding officer on July 13.

Two posts of nominated councilors of Shiv Sena were vacant since the election of the new council. The election for the same was scheduled on April 20 but was abruptly postponed by the Presiding officer, the Mayor of Palghar Nagarparishad due to political turmoil in Shiv Sena.

Sena councilor head appealed in the Mumbai High Court

Kailash Mhatre, the leader of Shiv Sena councilors had appealed in the Mumbai High Court in this matter. On June 22, the Mumbai High Court directed the Palghar Nagarparishad to conduct the elections in the next three weeks. Accordingly, the elections for the two nominated councilors were scheduled on July 13 and the filing of nominations and the scrutiny of the nominations were to be held on June 12.

Rais Khan and Adv Dharmendra Bhatt filed their nominations on behalf of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Sunil Mahendrakar and Manoj Gharat filed from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. Both the factions raised their objections against each other which included the removal of the leader of Shiv Sena, thereby, invalidating his letter for nominations. The hearing about all the objections was held before the scrutiny officer, the District Collector Govind Bodke on July 12.

Palghar Nagarparishad elections held in 2019

The elections to Palghar Nagarparishad were held in 2019. The Shiv Sena and BJP had unitedly fought these elections with Shiv Sena winning 14 seats and BJP 7. NCP secured 2 seats and the independents won 5 seats. The number of seats of nominated councilors was decided on the number of the winning seats and the leaders of the respective political parties were appointed before the split in Shiv Sena.

The technical issues surfaced after many of the councilors did not switch over to the Eknath Shinde faction. Allegedly, to take revenge, the secretary of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) issued a letter for the removal of the party leader on July 10. The results of the nominations will be announced in the meeting of Palghar Nagarparishad on July 13.