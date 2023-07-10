Palghar: Zilla Parishad Students Stage 'Ignorance Protest Rally' Over Poor Education Standards

Zilla Parishad Students From Palghar At 'Ignorance Protest Rally' | FPJ

Primary School students studying in Zillha Parishad (ZP) schools had organised an 'Ignorance protest rally' (adynan dindi in Marathi) at the Zillha Parishad office in Palghar district headquarters. This rally was in protest of the inability of ZP to provide good education to students in 400 ZP schools which have single teachers or no teachers.

Shramjivi Sanghatana organised a protest rally on July 10, which had students protesting for their right to education. The students were carrying placards that said, 'Take back our books and give us goats (for grazing).' Many primary school students carried their tribal sports material, including marbles, Vitti dandu, and catapult slingshots, during the innovative protest rally to ZP Office. The students demanded the authorities take back their books and give them goats to graze to earn their living. The students were accompanied by their parents and the dignitaries of Shramjivi Sanghatana office bearers and workers.

Zillha Parishad Primary Schools have 7250 teaching posts, of which 2132 are vacant. This has resulted in 28 schools without teachers and 335 schools with one teacher teaching all four standards. Out of the other available teachers, 486 teachers have been eligible for inter-district transfers and other 218 for mutual transfers. Most of these teachers keep pursuing their transfers which results in their absenteeism from school.

Even after a month after the commencement of the new academic year, many ZP school students have yet to start their educational curriculum. The decision of recruitment of the vacant teachers' post is being considered at the state level, but no temporary placements of teachers are done, which has resulted in the deprivation of education to the tribals.

