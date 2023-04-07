 Palghar: Maruti Van dashes into stationery trailer, driver dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Maruti Van dashes into stationery trailer, driver dead

Palghar: Maruti Van dashes into stationery trailer, driver dead

The van which was travelling towards Gujarat was carrying goods for some infrastructural work.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Maruti Van dashes into the stationery trailer; 1 dead |

A Maruti Van dashed into a stationary trailer near Manor in Palghar taluka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway which led to the death of the driver of the van.

The van which was travelling towards Gujarat was carrying goods for some infrastructural work.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO fined 11k motorists for overspeeding from Nov 2022
article-image

Probable over-speeding caused loss of control

This accident occurred at 2 pm on April 7 near Padosa Pada in Haloli near Manor in Palghar taluka. Amar Bandhu Mourya (Age 47) the driver of the Van died on the spot of the accident. The Van was carrying grocery items and the cause of the accident, according to police, was probable over-speeding and loss of control of the vehicle.

Read Also
Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran district; over a dozen injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC razes five illegal film studios in Madh

Mumbai: BMC razes five illegal film studios in Madh

Mumbai: Court acquits biker in 2010 case, schools pedestrian on road safety

Mumbai: Court acquits biker in 2010 case, schools pedestrian on road safety

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic & power block on Saturday/Sunday; details inside

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special traffic & power block on Saturday/Sunday; details inside

Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

Mumbai: Man kidnaps 5-yr-old out of grudge against his mother

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man gets back ₹1.70 lakh lost in cyber fraud