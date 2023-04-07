Palghar: Maruti Van dashes into stationery trailer, driver dead

Palghar: Maruti Van dashes into the stationery trailer; 1 dead |

A Maruti Van dashed into a stationary trailer near Manor in Palghar taluka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway which led to the death of the driver of the van.

The van which was travelling towards Gujarat was carrying goods for some infrastructural work.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO fined 11k motorists for overspeeding from Nov 2022

Probable over-speeding caused loss of control

This accident occurred at 2 pm on April 7 near Padosa Pada in Haloli near Manor in Palghar taluka. Amar Bandhu Mourya (Age 47) the driver of the Van died on the spot of the accident. The Van was carrying grocery items and the cause of the accident, according to police, was probable over-speeding and loss of control of the vehicle.