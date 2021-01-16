Palghar: Man kills girlfriend, hides her body in walls of flat; held

A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with and hiding her body in the walls of his flat, police said on Saturday.

The accused killed the woman (32) as she was pressuring him to marry her, an official release said.

The skeleton of the 32-year-old victim, who was prima facie killed in October last year, was recovered from the flat of the accused in Vangaon village, it said.

"The accused and the victim had been in a relationship for the last five years. She was last seen with the accused on October 21," it said.

When family members of the victim enquired about her whereabouts, the accused used to tell them that she had gone to Vapi in Gujarat.

They finally approached the police as the victim never returned, the release said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other charges