Palghar: Man held for abetting live-in partner's suicide in Ambesari village of Dahanu

Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his live-in partner here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused and the 24-year-old woman had been living together since long in Ambesari village of Dahanu area.

On Sunday, the woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at their house in the village, the official from Dahanu police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death.

But, after a probe into the case and receiving the autopsy report, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), the official said.

The accused allegedly used to harass the woman, he said.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:05 PM IST