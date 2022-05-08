e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai

Mumbai: Woman found hanging in Swaraj Express train; corpse deboarded at Dahanu

The woman was accompanied by a man and a child from Borivali who have been absconding since the incident.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Representative Image | Pixabay
Advertisement

A lady passenger was found hanging in the S3 coach of Swaraj Express - which runs between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) in Jammu and Kashmir - today morning.

The woman was accompanied by a man and a child from Borivali who have been absconding since the accident. The woman's dead body was deboarded at Dahanu. Further probe is underway.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Newborn baby found inside dustbin at Marine Drive Mumbai: Newborn baby found inside dustbin at Marine Drive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 02:17 PM IST