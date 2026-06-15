 Palghar: Man Arrested After Brutal Sickle Attack On Revenue Department Employee; Attempts Suicide To Evade Police
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Palghar: Man Arrested After Brutal Sickle Attack On Revenue Department Employee; Attempts Suicide To Evade Police

Palghar Police have arrested Amol Mule, accused of attacking 27-year-old Revenue Department employee Snehal Sawant on June 12. CCTV footage reportedly shows Mule striking her with a sickle from behind, targeting her neck and waist. Relationship-related tensions may have preceded the attack. Sawant remains critical, while Mule was traced and arrested after.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Palghar: Man Arrested After Brutal Sickle Attack On Revenue Department Employee; Attempts Suicide To Evade Police

Palghar: Police have arrested the accused who allegedly attacked a 27-year-old woman with a sickle near Gold Cinema Hall in Palghar. The women was employed in the Revenue Department at the Palghar District Collector's Office.

The CCTV footage was shared by NextMinute News on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post, the incident took place on June 12 at around 6:13 pm. woman walking along the road when a man approached her from behind and attacked her with a sickle, targeting her neck and waist. According to the post, the woman sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

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Speaking of the arrest, a report by India Today accused was allegedly attempting to take his own life while on the run after the brutal attack and tried taking his own life. The accused, identified as Amol Mule, was reportedly romantically involved with the woman, identified as Snehal Sawant.

The report further added that the two were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, and recently tensions between them escalated, which is suspected to be the reason for the violent attack.

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Accused Tried To Commit Suicide

Mule allegedly tried to evade arrest by attempting suicide multiple times. According to an HP Live News report, he first tried to hang himself, but the rope broke. However, he again tried to commit suicide by consuming poison.

Meanwhile, local police and the Local Crime Branch (LCB) received a tip-off about his presence in a wadi in the Varakhunti area, and they then tracked him down and arrested him. He is currently in stable condition at Palghar Rural Hospital.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

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