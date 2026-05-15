Palghar Horror: 21-Year-Old Woman Brutally Attacked With Knife Near Vasai Fort; Attempted Murder Case Filed

Police investigate the area near Vasai Fort where a 21-year-old woman was seriously injured in a knife attack | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, May 15: In a shocking incident on Wednesday evening, a 21-year-old woman was the victim of a life-threatening knife attack near the Vasai Fort area. The attack, reportedly fuelled by a dispute over a friendship, has left the young woman seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Attempted murder case registered

The Vasai police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

The victim has been identified as Answita Donald Patil (21). The incident took place around 5.15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Datta Mandir Road area, adjacent to the historic Vasai Fort.

According to police reports, the accused, Sanchit Dominic Bala (23), allegedly harboured deep resentment regarding Answita’s friendship with another youth, Rohit Kapi.

Accused allegedly attacked victim after confrontation

Sanchit intercepted Answita while she was in the fort vicinity. Following a heated confrontation, the accused allegedly threatened her before slashing her neck with a knife in a fit of rage. The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital by locals.

Police launch investigation

The brutal nature of the attack in a popular public spot has sent shockwaves throughout the locality. Following the assault, the accused fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the Vasai police immediately formed investigation teams to track him down.

“We have registered a case under the relevant sections for attempted murder. Our teams were dispatched immediately to apprehend the suspect,” stated a police official involved in the case.

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The police are currently recording statements from witnesses and checking CCTV footage from the surrounding area to strengthen the case. Answita remains under medical supervision, and her condition is being closely monitored.

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