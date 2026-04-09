Navi Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Stabbed In Kamothe Over Personal Dispute; Accused On Run

Teen stabbed in Kamothe after dispute, police launch manhunt for accused | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 9: A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after being stabbed in broad daylight in Kamothe by a man known to him, who allegedly held a grudge over the victim speaking to his girlfriend. Kamothe police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, officials said.

Accused known to victim

The injured has been identified as Jigar Pawnekar (17), a resident of Kamothe, while the accused, Shreyas Dilip Bhoir, a resident of Kharghar, is known to the victim. Police said Bhoir had been harbouring anger for the past few days as Pawnekar frequently spoke with his girlfriend.

Meeting turns violent after argument

To 'discuss' the issue, Bhoir called Pawnekar to meet him outside a shop in Sector 35, Kamothe.

On Sunday at around 2:30 pm, the two met at the spot, where an initial verbal altercation broke out. In a fit of rage, Bhoir allegedly began abusing Pawnekar. When Pawnekar resisted, Bhoir pulled out a knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed him on his back and left hand.

Victim hospitalised, condition serious

Severely injured, Pawnekar collapsed in a pool of blood and was immediately rushed to the nearby Shri Sai Samarth Hospital for treatment.

After receiving information, Kamothe police reached the hospital and recorded the victim’s statement. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Shreyas Dilip Bhoir under Sections 118(1), 115, 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Watch:

Police launch search for accused

“A case has been registered based on the victim’s statement and efforts are underway to trace the accused at the earliest,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

Police said the accused has not yet been arrested and further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Priyanka Kharatmal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/