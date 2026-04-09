Navi Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Stabbed, Robbed Of ₹2,400 After Being Lured On Pretext Of Helping Near Panvel

Victim attacked and robbed in Panvel after being lured to isolated spot under false pretext | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 9: A 32-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of Rs 2,400 by two unidentified assailants who lured him on the pretext of seeking help near Tembhurde village in Panvel on Wednesday.

The victim, Gautam Malhari Hake, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital, while Khandeshwar police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Victim lured on pretext of help

According to police, Hake, a resident of Pune, was walking along the railway tracks near Tembhurde village around 8 am when two unknown men approached him. One of them, described as short in height, claimed that his brother had fainted and needed assistance and led Hake towards a secluded, bushy area.

Attack and robbery carried out

As Hake went forward to help, one of the accused grabbed him from behind, while the other forcibly took Rs 2,400 from his pocket. When Hake resisted, the duo attacked him with a small knife, stabbing him on his right hand and the left side of his chest, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing the scene.

Police launch manhunt

Hake was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Khandeshwar police later recorded his statement at the hospital and registered an offence under Section 311 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 397 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Watch:

“A manhunt has been launched and teams have been formed to trace the accused at the earliest,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said, adding that further investigation is underway under the supervision of senior officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/