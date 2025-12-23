Navi Mumbai Robbery: 3 Burqa-Clad Robbers Loot 21 Tolas Of Gold And ₹35,000 Cash From Seawoods Jewellery Shop; Police Launch Manhunt

Police examine CCTV footage after a daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 22: Three unidentified robbers wearing burqas carried out a daring daylight robbery at Sangam Gold Jewellers in Seawoods on Monday morning, escaping with 21 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 35,000 in cash after threatening the shop owner with a pistol. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and a case of robbery has been registered at the NRI Police Station.

Accused Threaten Owner At Gunpoint

According to police, the robbery took place around 10.35 am when the shop owner, Narayanlal Sharma, had just opened the store, arranged the jewellery and begun his morning prayers. The three accused entered the shop posing as customers and, within moments, pulled out a pistol, threatened Sharma and looted gold ornaments and cash before fleeing.

Escape In Car With Fake Number Plate

The accused escaped in a T-permit Aura car, prompting an immediate response from the NRI Police and the Crime Branch, whose teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.

CCTV Footage Traces Movements Before Robbery

CCTV footage collected during the investigation revealed that the suspects had been roaming in the Nerul area since 8.30 am before striking the jewellery shop. After the robbery, the same vehicle was seen heading towards Kamothe via the Sion–Panvel Highway. Police have also found that the number plate on the car was fake, adding to the difficulty of tracing the culprits.

Multiple Teams Conducting Manhunt

“Multiple teams have been formed and CCTV footage from Seawoods, Nerul and surrounding areas is being scanned to trace the accused,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal said. The number plate on the car has been found to be fake.

Also Watch:

Faces Concealed, Identification Challenging

Police said that although the suspects are visible in the CCTV footage, their faces are concealed due to the burqas, posing a challenge for identification. At present, four local police teams and four Crime Branch teams are conducting an intensive manhunt across Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/