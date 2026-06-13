Caught On Cam: Revenue Department Employee Brutally Attacked With Sickle In Palghar; Condition Critical - Disturbing Visual Surfaces

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Palghar, where a man allegedly attacked a young woman with a sickle in a brutal assault. A CCTV video of the incident, which occurred near Gold Cinema Hall in Palghar, has gone viral on social media.

Note: Disturbing visuals ahead. Viewer discretion advised

The CCTV footage was shared by NextMinute News on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post, the incident took place on June 12 at around 6:13 pm.

Attack captured on CCTV

The visuals showed the woman walking along the road when a man approached her from behind and attacked her with a sickle, targeting her neck and waist. The motive behind the attack remains unknown. As per the post, the victim is an employee of the Revenue Department at the Palghar District Collector's Office.

Woman critically injured

The footage further shows the accused fleeing the scene after the attack, while the woman collapsed and reportedly lost consciousness. A few minutes later, passersby on two-wheelers and on foot noticed the injured woman and reportedly rushed her to a nearby hospital. According to the post, the woman sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Currently, it is unclear whether the accused has been arrested or if a formal case has been registered in connection with the assault. Authorities are expected to provide further details as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, in another recent assault incident, a cab driver allegedly attacked a senior citizen outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane, following a dispute that reportedly began when the elderly man objected to the driver spitting in a public place. The assault allegedly resulted in the victim suffering a fractured leg, triggering widespread outrage. On the inicdent, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the police to book a cab driver on charges of attempt to murder.

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