Nagpur Petrol Pump Employee Stabbed With Knife After Argument With Group Of 6 Youths; Condition Serious - Video Surfaces

Nagpur: A petrol pump employee was brutally stabbed by a youth from a group of six following a minor argument in the Kelwad area of Nagpur on the Saoner-Sausar Highway. Visuals shared online showed six youths arriving at the petrol pump on two-wheelers and getting into an argument with the employee, identified as Ravi Bangde.

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In the CCTV footage shared by The News Minute, the dispute soon escalated and turned violent. During the argument, one of the youth removed a knife and brutally stabbed the employee in the back. The employee is seen in pain and got scared while the men, along with the accused, reportedly fled from the spot.

Currently, the reason for the argument is unknown. Not just this, if any case was registered is also not known.

Employee Undergoing Treatment

Bangde sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to Nagpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. According to reports, his condition is stated to be serious.

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Meanwhile, in another incident, a man allegedly invited her supposed lover to his house, made him consume alcohol, and later slit his throat in front of his wife. The Aarey police arrested the accused within three hours of the incident.

Prior to that, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a middle-aged man, identified as Amol Mahire, in Andheri West on May 9. He allegedly attacked her with a knife. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mahire was a friend of the deceased and allegedly killed her after growing suspicious about her character.