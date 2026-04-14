Two Men Beaten To Death In Front Of Their Wives In Separate Dadar Incidents Over Business Dispute And Parking Quarrel

Two separate and shocking incidents of brutal murder were reported in Dadar on Sunday night, where two men were allegedly beaten to death in front of their wives. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two separate and shocking incidents of brutal murder were reported in Dadar on Sunday night, where two men were allegedly beaten to death in front of their wives. Police have registered two independent cases and initiated investigations, with several accused already arrested in one of the cases.

Attack Near Nagosaya

According to the FIR filed by the Dadar police, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm near Nagosaya area in Prabhadevi. The victim, Ankush Manohar Ambokar, 40, a driver and band musician, was attacked by a group led by Gaurav Sanas.

Ambokar, who lived with his wife Neeta Ambokar, 34, a security guard at Siddhivinayak Temple, allegedly had a long-standing business dispute with Sanas. Both were earlier partners in a band business but separated in 2017 after a conflict, which allegedly escalated into ongoing hostility.

Victim Intercepted and Assaulted

On the night of the incident, Ambokar was heading to meet a friend near the Century Bazaar area in Worli when he was intercepted and brutally assaulted by Gaurav Sanas and his associates Anil Patel alias Gachkya, Siddhesh Patel, Raju Patel, Sahil Rane, Ajay Yadav, Nayanya, Avi, and two unidentified individuals. His friend and another associate attempted to seek help but were also assaulted.

Later, the victim’s wife Neeta was informed and rushed to the scene. She witnessed her husband being severely beaten despite attempts by locals to intervene. The accused allegedly threatened bystanders before fleeing when the crowd gathered. Ambokar was taken to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Dadar police have registered a murder case based on Neeta’s complaint and arrested seven accused in connection with the incident.

Parking dispute ends in killing

In a second case lodged with the Matunga police, the victim, Naresh alias Narottam Vaghela, 63, a retired municipal worker, was killed during a confrontation over parking.

The incident occurred between 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm on April 12 near Dadar TT Bridge on BA Road. Vaghela, who lived with his wife Savita Vaghela, 45, objected to a vehicle being parked near his residence.

This objection allegedly led to a heated argument with two men who were in the vehicle. The confrontation escalated into physical violence, and Vaghela was dragged under the bridge and assaulted near a bus stop in front of his wife.

Despite Savita’s attempts to save her husband, the attackers continued the assault. Vaghela sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. The accused fled the scene after realizing his condition had worsened. He was taken to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Matunga police have registered a murder case based on Savita’s complaint and are investigating the matter.

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