Teenager Vishesh Sharma Fires Record 65 To Take One-Shot Lead In Inaugural Boulders Classic Golf Tournament In Hyderabad |

Hyderabad, April 14, 2026: Nineteen-year-old Vishesh Sharma of Hyderabad fired a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the inaugural INR 1 crore Boulders Classic being played at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad.

Sharma’s 65 set a new course record and featured an eagle on the par-5 14th, six birdies, and a lone bogey.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-under 66 to sit tied second alongside Delhi’s Vinay Kumar Yadav. The round marked Shubhankar’s first start on the tour since the Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December 2021.

Teenager Vishesh Sharma, who turned professional last year and finished 21st on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit in 2025, made the most of his familiarity with the venue to produce a standout round.

Vishesh said, “I kept myself in play early on and focused on getting into good positions. The eagle on the 14th really gave me momentum. I hit a hybrid to about 10 feet there and made the putt, which helped me push on.”

He capitalised on that momentum with a strong run, converting several chances from inside 10 to 15 feet. “I was able to take advantage of the opportunities I created and convert some good putts,” he added.

Playing in his home city, Sharma also drew confidence from the setting. “It’s great to be playing in Hyderabad and staying at home for this event. Being familiar with the conditions definitely helps,” he said.

Shubhankar’s round included an eagle on the par-5 seventh, six birdies, and two bogeys.

“The course is in great shape and will only get tougher as the week goes on, especially with the wind and pin positions,” Shubhankar said. “I had a good stretch in the middle of the round where I picked up shots, including the eagle, and that made the difference.”

He added, “I finished well, and that always gives you confidence going into the next round.”

Thirty-year-old Vinay Kumar Yadav carded an error-free six-under 66 to stand tied-second along with Shubhankar. Vinay is coming off a playoff victory at the DP World PGTI NexGen event held at Golden Greens Golf & Country Club in Gurugram last month.

Yuvraj Sandhu, one of the pre-tournament favourites, struck a 73 on day one to be placed tied 55th.

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World, a global logistics leader, as well as its Tour

Partners Axis Bank, Amul, Campa, Kalyani, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Golf Plus Monthly and

Golf Design India, for contributing to the growth and promotion of professional golf in India.

The tournament is supported by Venue Partners Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club and T Golf Foundation, Associate Partner Casagrand, Hospitality Partners Novotel and HICC and

F&B Partners Fusion 9 and Artistry.