'Not Celebrity Enough': SRH Fan Slams Preferential Treatment For Celebs, Claims Loss Of Valuables During IPL 2026 Match In Hyderabad

A local sports fan is sounding the alarm on social media after a bizarre security encounter outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fan claimed he was stripped of a precious coin collection and several high-value personal items.

The attendee, who posted the ordeal to X (formerly Twitter), alleges that stadium security and police on-site refused him entry due to his possession of a pen and a wallet containing a coin collection. Instead of directing him to an official locker or storage facility, the fan claims an officer pointed him toward a "secret" spot under a nearby tree.

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'He did not give a shit'

Following the officer's suggestion, the fan hid his wallet, a valuable pen, and his earbuds under stones and leaves in a secluded corner, believing the spot to be safe. Upon returning after the match, the fan discovered the items had been discovered and stolen.

"Police outside told me to hide them in a secret place underneath a tree which he showed me. I told the police, the importance of the coins and the pen, he didn’t give a shit. That place was so in the corner that no one would know that I kept something there under the stones and leaves," the fan posted.

The fan commented the same on the post by actor Rahul Ravindran, who watched the clash alongside Adivi Sesh.

The incident has ignited a firestorm regarding the perceived double standards between general attendees and the VIPs in the stands. The post noted that while average fans faced "absurd" restrictions, high-profile celebrities appeared to bypass the same scrutiny.

"Celebrities on the other hand are children of gods. They can carry what ever they want inside. Sad that majority of us are just not celebrity enough for police to turn a blind eye," he wrote.

Netizens react

Local authorities have not yet commented on whether off-book storage advice is a common practice among security staff or if an internal investigation into the incident will be launched.