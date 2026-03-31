IPL 2026: Bengaluru Police Arrest 4 Individuals For Theft Racket During RCB vs SRH Game, 21 Phones Worth ₹18 Lakh Seized

IPL/X

A major theft racket targeting cricket fans during an IPL 2026 match in Bengaluru has been busted, with police arresting four individuals, including minors, in connection with multiple mobile phone thefts. The incident occurred during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to reports, the accused allegedly stole mobile phones from spectators amid the large crowds attending the match. The thefts were reported not only inside the stadium but also in nearby areas such as MG Road and Cubbon Park Metro Station, where heavy footfall made it easier for the suspects to operate unnoticed.

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Police launched an investigation following multiple complaints from fans who lost their phones during the match. Acting on leads, authorities detained suspects and eventually arrested four individuals, including minors believed to be part of the operation. The police also recovered 21 stolen mobile phones worth approximately ₹18 lakh.

Earlier, several spectators had reported missing phones during the high-profile encounter, raising concerns about security arrangements at crowded IPL venues. Reports suggested that dozens of devices may have been stolen during the match, with incidents occurring during peak crowd movement inside the stadium.

The case has once again highlighted the risks of theft in crowded public events, especially large sporting fixtures like the IPL. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing to determine whether a larger organized network is involved in similar thefts across venues.