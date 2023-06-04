 Palghar: Loaded truck falls into river; driver safe
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Loaded truck falls into river; driver safe

Palghar: Loaded truck falls into river; driver safe

The truck en route to Mumbai goes off course and plunges into river near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Driver is rushed to hospital.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
article-image

A loaded truck moving towards Mumbai direction on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway broke the side wall of the bridge near Charoti and fell into the river. The accident happened at 10 am on June 4 near Ghol village near Charoti Toll Naka. The driver was removed from the vehicle and was taken for medical treatment at Kasa Subdistrict Hospital. The river which was not flowing curtailed the losses due to the accident. The police have stated loss of control as the cause of the accident.

article-image

