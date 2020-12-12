Palghar: Hunt on for man suspected to be behind wife, daughter's murder

A day after decomposed bodies of a 50-year-old woman and her daughter were found at Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police have launched a search operation for the woman's husband as they suspect that he has murdered the duo, an official said on Saturday.

The bodies were found in a locked flat in Pastal locality of Tarapur on Friday evening, police said.

The victims were identified as Laxmi Pawar and her 30 -year-old daughter Sonali, Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Jadhav of Tarapur police station said.

Neighbours had complained of a foul smell, after which the flat's door was broken down on Friday, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

"The CCTV footage revealed that the woman's husband was the last person to step out of the flat a few days ago. He was seen locking the flat from outside," the police official said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender), Jadhav said.

Details related to the women's deaths will come to light after the post-mortem, police said.