Palghar Hospital Assault: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Suspends 7 Office-Bearers After Ruckus |

Palghar: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday suspended seven office-bearers from its Palghar district following the alleged assault on staff and a ruckus created at a hospital in Palghar.

According to reports, the decision to suspend the seven office-bearers was taken on the recommendation of the party's disciplinary committee and on the directions of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The disciplinary action comes after around 25 to 30 Shiv Sena workers allegedly entered the ICU of Relief Hospital in Palghar and created a ruckus over the treatment of Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations.

According to IANS, the members who have been suspended are Kundan Balakrishna Sankhe – District Chief, Rahul Ramdas Gharat – City Chief, Manish alias Vicky Sankhe – Deputy Taluka Chief, Sairaj Patil – Yuva Sena District Chief, Rohit Gavi – Yuva Sena Deputy Taluka Chief, Rahul Sankhe – Deputy Taluka Chief and Rishabh Vare – Yuva Sena Assembly Chief.

Shiv Sena has suspended seven office-bearers from the party in Palghar district following recommendations from the party's disciplinary committee and on the orders of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The action comes after 25-30 Shiv Sena… pic.twitter.com/Vb8leybCeG — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

What happened at Palghar hospital?

According to a complaint lodged by the hospital with Palghar Police, several Govindas sustained injuries while forming a human pyramid during Dahi Handi celebrations and were subsequently taken to Relief Hospital for treatment.

Some of the injured were admitted to the hospital, while others underwent some tests, including CT scans and X-rays. Doctors had reportedly advised 24-hour observation for patients who had sustained head and spinal injuries.

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A dispute later broke out over the cost of treatment, which reportedly amounted to around Rs 19,866.

Hospital staff alleged that around midnight, several Shiv Sena office-bearers entered the hospital and began questioning them over the treatment costs and diagnostic tests conducted on the injured Govindas.

Hospital staff member allegedly slapped

The confrontation subsequently escalated, with one of the Shiv Sena members allegedly slapping a hospital employee and threatening women staff members present at the facility.

Following the alleged assault and threats, the hospital management and staff approached the police and lodged a complaint over the incident.

Police subsequently registered a case against 17 people under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Main accused Rahul Gharat arrested

Meanwhile, Rahul Gharat, a Shiv Sena city chief and the main accused in the alleged assault case, was arrested by Palghar Police on Monday after he reportedly surrendered before the authorities.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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