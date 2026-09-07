Palghar Shiv Sena Leaders Booked After Alleged Hospital Clash Over Treatment Of Injured Dahi Handi Participants |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Seventeen Shiv Sena office-bearers and supporters, including Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, have been booked following an alleged late-night confrontation at a private hospital where members of Dahi Handi troupes injured during celebrations were undergoing treatment.

The case stems from an incident at Relief Hospital near Shivaji Chowk in Palghar in the early hours of September 5 following the Dahi Handi celebrations. The hospital administration has alleged that Shiv Sena leaders and workers entered the facility, abused a woman doctor, threatened to vandalise the hospital and assaulted a staff member during a dispute over the treatment and discharge of injured Govindas.

Among those named in the police case are Sankhe, Shiv Sena city chief Rahul Gharat, MLA Rajendra Gavit’s son Rohit Gavit and several other party workers and supporters.

Injured Govindas Admitted

The Dahi Handi event had been organised near the Shiv Sena district chief’s office at Shivaji Chowk on the Palghar-Manor highway. Several members of participating Govinda troupes sustained injuries while forming human pyramids and were subsequently admitted to the neighbouring Relief Hospital.

According to information available from the hospital, seven injured persons were treated during the course of the night. Two had complained of chest injuries, while five had suffered injuries to the head, spine and shoulder.

Some of the patients underwent CT scans and X-rays as part of their medical evaluation. Doctors had reportedly advised observation for 24 hours in cases involving head and spinal injuries.

The dispute reportedly began over payment for the treatment and diagnostic procedures. The hospital sought payment of Rs 19,866 towards the treatment and tests conducted on some of the patients. Members of the Govinda troupes allegedly informed the hospital that the remaining amount would be paid by the Shiv Sena district chief. Organisers had meanwhile deposited Rs 10,000 with the hospital.

Doctors questioned over CT scans

According to the complaint filed by the hospital, Sankhe, Gharat and other Shiv Sena workers arrived at the hospital at around 1.15 am and questioned the medical staff over the CT scans conducted on injured patients.

A woman medical officer at the hospital reportedly explained that diagnostic imaging was medically necessary in cases where patients had sustained injuries to the head or spine.

The hospital has alleged that the explanation led to an argument, during which the visitors allegedly threatened to vandalise the hospital and used abusive and objectionable language against the woman doctor.

The complaint further alleges that the Shiv Sena city chief slapped a hospital employee. The alleged assault was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hospital’s reception area, according to hospital authorities.

The group subsequently allegedly entered the intensive care section and pressured the hospital to discharge some of the admitted patients, the complaint states.

Shiv Sena gives its version

Shiv Sena office-bearers, however, have disputed the hospital’s version of the events and maintained that the dispute arose because patients with minor injuries were allegedly not being discharged.

They told reporters that Rs 10,000 had already been paid to facilitate the discharge of an injured member of a Virar-based Govinda troupe before midnight. According to them, members of other Govinda troupes subsequently raised similar complaints about difficulties in obtaining discharge for injured participants.

The Shiv Sena leaders said they had gone to the hospital to inquire into these complaints and that only a minor argument had taken place.

Case registered under BNS and Medical Services Act

Following the hospital’s complaint, Palghar police registered a case against 17 persons.

The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 115(2), 351(2), 352, 329(4), 189(1), 189(2) and 190, relating to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and insult, unlawful entry and unlawful assembly.

The case also includes Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, which provides protection to medical personnel and institutions against violence and damage to property.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the hospital as part of their investigation.

The incident comes amid continuing concern over attacks and confrontations involving medical professionals in Maharashtra. The allegations against those named in the FIR are currently under investigation, and no conclusion regarding individual culpability has yet been reached.

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