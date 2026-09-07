Mumbai: FDA Suspends Kandivali Civic Hospital Blood Centre Licence For 3 Days Over Irregularities; Appeal Pending

The Kandivali civic hospital has appealed against the FDA’s three-day suspension order and cited tie-ups with two other blood banks | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Patients requiring blood transfusions at Bharatratna Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali West could face uncertainty in October, with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordering a three-day suspension of the hospital’s blood centre licence over multiple irregularities.

The FDA issued the suspension letter on July 27, 2026, following an inspection of the blood centre on March 2. The suspension has been slated to be implemented for three days in mid-October, although the hospital administration has appealed the order and is hoping for relief.

The inspection reportedly found several lapses, including unqualified personnel conducting haemoglobin tests, incomplete ledgers relating to kits, reagents and machinery, and the blood centre functioning in only one shift despite two doctors being available.

The FDA also raised an issue concerning the main doctor suffering from a skin disease, which was considered a violation of the applicable requirements.

Concerns Over Patient Care

The action has raised concerns over how patients needing blood during the three-day closure will be managed, particularly those requiring transfusions for surgeries, emergencies or other critical treatment.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, a senior administrative official from the hospital said the administration has challenged the FDA order. “We have approached the FDA through an appeal by submitting the details. We hope the FDA will look into our side,” the official said.

He added that if there was no respite through the appeal, the blood centre would remain closed for three days in mid-October.

Alternative Blood Arrangements

The official, however, said the hospital has arrangements to ensure patients can access blood and components during the period. According to him, the hospital’s own blood centre provides only whole blood, while it has tie-ups with two other blood banks from where blood as well as blood components are available at BMC-decided rates.

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Thus, while the hospital awaits the FDA’s decision on its appeal, patients requiring blood components are expected to be able to access them through the linked blood banks if the three-day suspension is enforced.

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