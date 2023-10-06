Palghar Horror: Teenager Attacked With Sickle By Unrequited Lover In Broad Daylight, Succumbs to Injury | representative pic

Palghar: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old junior college girl was attacked by a 22-year-old boy in Mokhada, Palghar district with a sickle in a case of unrequited love. The girl died on the spot of the incident.

The police stated that the boy was in love with victim Archana Laxman Udar. His family had even approached Archana's family with a marriage proposal, which was declined by the girl's family.

The accused reportedly attacked the college girl on her neck with the sickle at 12:30 noon on Friday. He fled the scene after Archana’s friends shouted for help.

Girl declared dead upon arrival at hospital

Archana was a student at Rayat Sikshan Sansthas Maharshi Vitthal Ramaji Shinde Primary and Secondary Gabhalpada Ashram School in Mokhada. As the Ashram School has limited classroom capacity, junior college classes are conducted in the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Senior College building, which is 500 meters away from the Ashram School. The students commute to and from college accompanied by a teacher.

Today, when the students were returning to the Ashram School for lunch, the accompanying teacher was not present. Taking advantage of this, the accused followed the girl in a secluded area near a graveyard (kabaristan) and attacked her with a sickle.

Archana’s friends called for help and took her for treatment, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police are searching for the accused. They stated that the accused lived in a hamlet near Mokhada.

