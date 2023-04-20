Palghar: Four MLAs visit to assure tribal families their due compensation

Photo of evacuation | FPJ

Palghar: Four tribal MLAs visited and assured compensation to tribal families who were forcefully evacuated for the construction of the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway. The visit of all four MLAs itself underlined the injustice to the tribals in Dahanu Taluka in the Palghar district.

Eight families living their fourth generation in Ibhadpada in Dhanivari in Dahanu Taluka were served the evacuation notice at 9 pm on April 18. These families lived on these the land for many decades. The land owner had received the compensation for the land which was acquired for Expressway. The landlord and the occupants had a dispute over the compensation for the trees the tribals had planted.

The police force on April 19 forcefully evacuated the eight tribal families in the afternoon. The video of this evacuation went viral as the tribal family members were seen crying against the injustice and forcefulness of the administration. The house of these tribal families was destroyed by the land acquisition team.

Four MLAs from Palghar Rural district Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Rajesh Patil (Boisar), Vinod Nikole (Dahanu) and Shreenivas Vanaga (Palghar) made a spot visit and assured the families of the compensation as per their demand. MLA Sunil Bhusara accused the district had encouraged corruption in land acquisition in different projects and the tribals have been victims. MLA Vinod Nikole stated that no work will be allowed to progress until compensation is given to the tribals.

Ex-MP Baliram Jadhav, Congress District dignitaries and many social organisations have protested about this forceful evacuation of the tribals.