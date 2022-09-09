Palghar: Four held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh

Four people were arrested for alleged possession of cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in this district.
They were held from Dapchari check post on Tuesday night after a tempo carrying several boxes was spotted, Talasari police station inspector Ajay Vasave said on Thursday.
“They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.
