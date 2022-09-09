Palghar: Four held with cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh | File Photo

Four people were arrested for alleged possession of cough syrup worth Rs 1.42 lakh in this district.

They were held from Dapchari check post on Tuesday night after a tempo carrying several boxes was spotted, Talasari police station inspector Ajay Vasave said on Thursday.

“They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” he said.