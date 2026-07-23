Palghar Flood Crisis: 891 Evacuated As Relentless Rain Paralyzes Dahanu, Talasari | X / @himanshuyv

Palghar district remained on high alert on Thursday after relentless rain since Wednesday afternoon triggered a flood-like situation in Dahanu, Talasari and other areas, inundating homes, shops, roads and railway tracks, disrupting train and road traffic and forcing the evacuation of 891 residents.

The district had been receiving moderate rain since Monday, but its intensity surged on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a Red Alert. Dahanu and Talasari were among the worst affected, with Bordi, Dahanu and surrounding areas witnessing severe flooding overnight as water entered several houses and shops.

Railway tracks were submerged, with water flowing over railway bridges between Gholvad and Umargam and between Vangaon and Dahanu, forcing Western Railway to temporarily suspend train movement. Long-distance trains towards Mumbai were held up on the Gujarat side from early morning. Several long-distance trains were cancelled or short-terminated, while suburban services were restricted to Vangaon instead of Dahanu and other locals ran with delays.

Waterlogging, overflowing bridges and fallen trees also affected roads across Dahanu, Talasari, Palghar and Vikramgad. Traffic was temporarily suspended on stretches of NH-48, Talasari-Ahmedabad, Talasari-Zai-Bordi-Umbergaon, Parnali-Boisar, Manor-Maswan, Kelwa Station-Kelwa Danda and several state highways in Dahanu. The Palghar-Boisar route was also affected. Strong winds uprooted trees and caused frequent power disruptions.

The administration evacuated 891 people from 218 families, including 694 from 169 families in Dahanu, 65 from 14 families in Talasari and 132 from 35 families in Palghar. They were shifted to relief centres and provided food, drinking water and essential facilities.

NDRF teams were deployed in Talasari and Dahanu, an NP rescue team at Bharad (Charoti), and fire brigade, police, health and disaster management teams remained on standby.

At Gaikwad Pada in Kasa village, four members of Shankar Gaikwad’s family trapped in a hut were rescued after local youth Atul Ravate, Prem Dhodi, Ganesh Gaikwad and others entered fast-flowing water, 20-22 feet deep at places, using ropes and tubes to cross over 100 metres. Police Inspector Amar Patil also joined the operation.

All schools, Ashram schools, anganwadis and colleges remained closed on Thursday. One rain-related death was reported in Dahanu.

The Pinjal crossed the warning level, while the Surya, Vaitarna, Pinjal and Deharje rivers and discharges from Dhamani, Kavadas, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Vaitarna dams were being monitored. District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said all departments were prepared for rescue and relief operations.

Evacuations

891: People evacuated

218: Families shifted

Dahanu: 694 people | 169 families

Talasari: 65 people | 14 families

Palghar: 132 people | 35 families

At relief centres: Food, drinking water and essential facilities provided

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