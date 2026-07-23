VIDEO: Tansa Dam Overflows Amid Heavy Rain, Bringing Major Relief To Mumbai's Water Supply | Sourced

Shahapur: Tansa Dam, one of the key water sources supplying Mumbai, overflowed on Wednesday. After reaching full capacity, water began flowing over the spillway, and one of the dam's automatic gates was opened.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days in Shahapur taluka and the dam's catchment area had led to a rapid rise in water levels. Finally, the dam reached its full capacity this morning and began discharging water over the spillway.

As Tansa Dam is a crucial source of drinking water for the Mumbai metropolitan area, its overflowing is considered welcome news for Mumbaikars. This development will significantly alleviate concerns regarding the water supply for the near future.

Meanwhile, with the discharge of water from the dam underway, residents living along the riverbanks and in nearby villages are urged to follow official instructions and avoid unnecessary movement within the riverbed or the dam's vicinity.

Heavy rainfall continues in the Tansa Dam area, and the administration is constantly monitoring the water level.