Mumbai Weather: IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain On July 24; Yellow Alert For Thane, Palghar & Raigad

IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain On July 24; Yellow Alert For Thane, Palghar & Raigad |

Mumbai: The city experienced heavy showers during the day, with some places reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced a Red Alert for Palghar earlier in the day. The latest data from the IMD shows Palghar, Thane and Raigad under a Yellow Alert for July 24.

🚨 IMD has issued Red Alert for Palghar 🔴 for Extremely heavy rains, Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane & Raigad 🟠 amid very heavy rains with wind gusts at 60-70 kmph for today. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JeVUCFLM5g — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 23, 2026

Rain lashes Mumbai region

Several parts of the city, including Andheri, Powai, Malad, Kandivali, Mulund, Bandra, Sion and Mahalaxmi, received heavy overnight showers. According to the latest data issued by the IMD, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by strong, gusty winds, while Mumbai is predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday, July 25.

Due to the heavy rain that lashed Palghar earlier in the day, key roads were submerged, traffic was disrupted, and normal life was affected. Neighbouring regions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas expected to receive very heavy downpours capable of causing localised flooding.

Following the intense rainfall in Palghar, authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during the heavy showers.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Heavy rains have submerged key roads, disrupted traffic, and affected normal life. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel



(Source: Manor Police) pic.twitter.com/cYrwz25H54 — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2026

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the Moderate category at 66 amid the changing weather conditions. AQI readings at Walkeshwar and Bandra Kurla Complex were 56 and 58, respectively, also placing them in the Moderate category.

To understand the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as "Good", indicating minimal impact on public health.

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