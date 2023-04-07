Palghar: District Police gets 22 swanky new vehicles worth ₹1.96 crore

Pankaj S Raut

The response time of the Police Helpline (112) which was 57 minutes earlier had been reduced to eight minutes. 22 new vehicles were added to the fleet of the Palghar District Police at the hands of Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavhan.

SP Balasaheb Patil expressed that this will further reduce the response time and increase the efficiency of the police.

One Safari, seven Ertigas and 14 Bolero Jeeps were the 22 vehicles worth one crore and 96 lakhs were purchased from District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) funds. The handing-over ceremony was conducted on April 7 on the premises of SP Complex in Paghar.

MP Rajendra Gavit, District Collector Govind Bodke and the Additional Chief Executive Officer of Zillha Parishad Ravindra Shinde were present for the ceremony.

SP stated that the vehicles which had crossed three lakh km of the run will be replaced with new vehicles. Three wireless towers, one each at SP Office, Mahalaxmi Mandir near Charoti and Suryamal have been newly installed in addition to an old tower in Virar. This has reduced wireless black spots in the district, he said. This mechanism will be useful during emergencies and flooding he added.

The police have installed 1000 CCTV cameras in the district with the help of public contribution. The same amount of cameras are planned to be installed on the National Highways in the district, said SP Balasaheb Patil. A fully equipped District Headquarters in an area of 25 acres is planned he added.