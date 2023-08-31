Palghar: Department of Disability Welfare Will Aim To Aid Disabled Communities Across States, Says Bacchu Kadu

Independent MLA Bachhu Kadu | ANI

The Department of Disability Welfare is trying to frame a policy for disabled people that will be helpful for other states in the country were the remarks of Bacchu Kadu who is the president of this state department.

The government is trying to provide food grains to all the disabled community whereby they will not have to rely for the same on other government schemes he added.

Program for disabled

Divyangyanchya Dari Abhiyan (Mission to reach the doorsteps of the disabled) was organised at the Palghar Collector's office on Aug 13. This was the eighth such mission in the district which was attended by Zilla Parishad President Prakash Nikam, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Shreenivas Vanga and executive heads of the districts.

All three floors of the collector's office were flooded with disabled beneficiaries from the entire district and Bacchu Kudu tried to meet most of the disabled persons and took note of their problems.

State sets up deadline for issuance of UDID cards

The state government has set up a deadline for the issuance of UDID cards for the disabled by December this year and the government machinery should reach out to the doorsteps of the disabled to extend the government schemes to them he added. He also stressed the need to hire a contractual interpreter who is aware of sign language understood by the disabled in municipal councils and district offices which will help to make the bureaucracy understand the needs of disabled people who visit such offices.

Bacchu Kadu said that he will request the CM to appoint of full-time district-level charge of the Social Welfare department in Palghar which is understaffed. He appreciated the fighting spirit of the disabled people who have not committed suicide which is an inspiration for the rest of the people.