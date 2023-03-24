Palghar: Delay in construction of bungalows of district executives will cause expense of over ₹1L to exchequer

The construction of bungalows for the District Collector, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, District Police of Superintendent and District Judge is going on at a slow pace which is resulting in monthly expenses of over a lakh to the exchequer. CIDCO which is constructing these bungalows is optimistic to hand over the possession by May.

31st March was the date of completion

The bungalows for the executive positions of the district administration have been constructed a km away from the Zilla Parishad building. Each Bungalow admeasuring 379.sq meters and the civil work is over. Minor work on sanitation and interior work of furniture is expected to complete shortly. The expected date of completion of this work was March 31 but this is likely to overrun by a month or two.

FPJ

Dumping ground behind the bungalows

This delay in the handing over of these premises will be at an expense of over a lakh rupees which is at the expense of the exchequer. Palghar Nagarparishad has a dumping ground behind the said bungalows which is the reason the executives are unhappy to move to these new premises.

The tender process of the 623 meters approach road to these bungalows is in process and the said work is likely to complete before the rains. The staff quarters were expected to be ready by the end of April which seems unlikely due to the delay in construction work.